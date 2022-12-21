Oregon landed one of its physically biggest recruits on Wednesday when it signed 6-foot-6 330 pound Lipe Moala.

Moala added himself to the flock of recruits headed to Eugene for a chance to play under Dan Lanning. Of his seven offers, Oregon was the most suitable for the offensive lineman from Santa Ana, CA.

According to 247sports, Moala is the No. 124 player in California, and the No. 86 lineman in the class of 2023. He went to Mater Dei High School and signed his letter of intent with two of his teammates on Wednesday. One went to Texas, and the other to Colorado.

Like many other recruits, Moala verbally committed to the Ducks in the fall, but made it official on Wednesday. He’ll join one of Oregon’s fullest recruit classes in years.