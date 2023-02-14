Oregon football officially announced that A’lique Terry will join head coach Dan Lanning’s staff as the new offensive line coach on Tuesday.

Most recently, Terry was an assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 NFL season.

Terry worked as a graduate assistant at Oregon with the offensive line in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, Oregon’s offensive line was one of the four finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which honors the nation’s most outstanding offensive line unit.

"A'lique is very familiar with our program and understands the values and goals that we have here in Eugene,” Lanning said.“He is passionate, with unique experiences that range from the college ranks all the way to the NFL as a coach. He also has experience as a player, competing at the Power 5 level on the offensive line."

Terry will inherit an offensive line unit that conceded just five sacks in 2022, but one that will be defined by change this offseason as Alex Forsyth, T.J. Bass, Ryan Walk and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu graduated. Terry will replace Adrian Klemm, who left the position to join the offensive staff of the New England Patriots.