Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell announced on Twitter Thursday morning he will be forgoing his remaining eligibility and entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

“My family came to the U.S. more than 10 years ago to follow a dream,” Sewell wrote in his announcement. “Today, I am following a personal dream I have had since I was a child… Thank you to all my coaches for your leadership, teaching and guidance.”

The third-year starter had 55 total tackles this season including 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and his first career touchdown against Colorado.

Sewell started all 12 games this season for the Ducks. He has started 31 out of 33 games during his Oregon career, putting up 213 total tackles.

Sewell was named to the All Pac-12 second team earlier this season. He becomes the third Duck to declare for the draft alongside cornerback Christian Gonzalez and edge rusher DJ Johnson.