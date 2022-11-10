Head: Trio of recruits headlines big signing day for Oregon men’s basketball

Wednesday was busy for the Oregon men's basketball team. When it comes to signing day, being busy is good.

Head coach Dana Altman landed two five-star recruits and one four-star from the class of 2023 to his arsenal of incoming weapons. Marquis Cook, Kwame Evans Jr. and Jackson Shelstad all committed to Oregon on Wednesday.

Cook, a small forward from Chandler, AZ, is listed as a five-star recruit by 247Sports. The site has him listed as the highest ranked recruit from Arizona, the No. 3 small forward and the No. 10 overall prospect. He received offers from 22 different schools, and he chose Oregon over Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA.

Evans, a power forward from Montverde, FL, is also a five-star recruit on 247Sports. He is listed as the No. 2 recruit in the state, the No. 4 at his position and the No. 11 overall. He attended Montverde Academy, a school that has produced stars like Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and D’Angelo Russell. Evans had 28 offers, and chose the Ducks several other options.

Shelstad is a local recruit from West Linn, Oregon. The four-star point guard is listed as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oregon by 247Sports. He’s ranked as the No. 9 point guard in the nation and the No. 57 overall recruit. He received offers from 16 other schools, but chose to stay close to home and play for the Ducks.

If the future of Oregon basketball should in any way reflect the day it had on Wednesday, Duck fans should have a lot to look forward to and not a long wait to experience it.