Oregon basketball head coach Dana Altman reeled in a five-star commit for the third straight year. Combo forward Kwame “KJ” Evans Jr announced on ESPN’s Paul Biancardi’s Instagram live, on Tuesday, August 2, that he will suit up for the Ducks in the 2023 season.

Listed at 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, Evans Jr. is the seventh best prospect in the nation, according to the 247 composite rankings. His commitment is music to Ducks’ fans ears, as he’s the second highest recruit to ever pledge to the Ducks. He chose Oregon over finalists University of Arizona, University of Kentucky and Auburn University.

Oregon received a 247 crystal ball prediction from Oregon insider Matt Prehm following Evans’ official visit on April 29th. However, Evans didn’t end up committing then and Arizona looked like the team to beat. It wasn’t until this past weekend that the Ducks surged to the lead of this recruitment when four expert predictions were logged for the 5-star.

Evans is the modern athlete that every program desires with his ability to move like a guard at his size. He can play on the perimeter and down in the post, which should give Oregon its most potent frontcourt of all time, that’s if 2022 5-star signee Kel’el Ware doesn’t elect for the draft after this season.

Altman and his staff now shift their focus on getting Evans’ good friend 5-star Mookie Cook back in the fold. Oregon’s recruiting class currently sits at fifth best in the country with their two commits in Evans and in-state 4-star Jackson Shelstad of West Linn. Stay tuned to see if Cook, who recently was crystal-balled to the Ducks will rejoin the 2023 class.