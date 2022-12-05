Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe announced via his personal twitter account that he’s entering the transfer portal and leaving the Ducks, on Monday.

“Thanks to the University of Oregon, coaching staff and teammates for three great years here in Eugene,” his tweet said. “With that being said I’ve decided to explore my options and enter the transfer portal.”

The linebacker played for Oregon for three seasons and was one of the defense’s most heavy hitters in 2022. He brought energy to the defense and pumped up the Autzen Stadium crowd with raucous celebrations.

However, Flowe battled constant injury and a slew of ejections. He had 50 tackles but didn’t record a sack in his three seasons as a Duck. He also never forced a fumble and only 20 of his tackles were solo. The thing he brought most to the team was that energy.