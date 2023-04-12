After recent outflux, the Oregon men’s basketball program received a national letter of intent from Jadrian Tracey on Wednesday, National Signing Day. His signing was announced by Florida Southwestern State Athletics on Twitter.

Tracey joins the Ducks’ No. 11 rated class of local superstar Jackson Shelstad and 5-star duo KJ Evans and Mookie Cook.

Tracey averaged 14.4 points per game, while shooting 44.6% from the field, 43.3% from three and 78.3% from the line.

The 6-feet-6, 210 pound guard added 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists en route to a NJCAA All-American honorable mention nod.

Tracey’s three point numbers were the best in a single season for the FSW Buccaneers, which could immensely benefit Oregon next season after they struggled to be a threat from behind the arc this year.

With former 5-star Kel’el Ware recently announcing his transfer to the Indiana Hoosiers, while former JUCO standouts Rivaldo Soares and Tyrone Williams look for new homes, it was imperative that head coach Dana Altman found a replacement.

Tracey will come in and compete with returning guards Jermaine Couisnard and Keeshawn Barthelemy, in addition to Shelstad. Not to mention that Oregon is still in contention for trending combo guard Bronny James.

There’s no doubt that the Ducks’ backcourt will have a different look next season. Stay tuned as Oregon looks to reshape their squad.