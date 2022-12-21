When Oregon head coach Dan Lanning went on his spree of visiting potential recruits, he made sure Jaeden Moore was on the list. The move paid off and Moore signed with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Moore is an edge rusher from Visalia, California, and he’s a three star recruit from Central Valley Christian.

The 6-foot-4 230 pound recruit is listed as the No. 47 player in California and the No. 52 edge rusher in the class of 2023. He had 17 offers and will be coming to Eugene in the fall to start his collegiate career.

He visited Autzen Stadium during his official visit as Oregon defeated Stanford. Next year, he’ll set foot to play in front of 56,000 Duck fans excited to watch this new defense.