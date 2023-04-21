After taking an official visit to Eugene, former University of Georgia guard Kario Oquendo verbally committed to Oregon men’s basketball. Oquendo comes to Oregon after two seasons with the Bulldogs and two years of remaining eligibility.

During his time with the Bulldogs, he started 59 out of 60 games. He averaged 15.2 points per game in his sophomore season (2021-22) which led the team. During his junior season (2022-23), he was second on Georgia scoring an average of 12.7 points.

The Ducks and Oquendo have been in contact before when he was in the transfer portal after a junior college career at Florida Southwestern State but he eventually picked Georgia. Oquendo found himself in the transfer portal again last year but stayed with the Bulldogs for a second season. This time around, he landed on Oregon with his options including Auburn, Utah and Nebraska.

“I never visited Oregon before, so once I went to Oregon on my visit, I pretty much knew that is where I wanted to go,” Oquendo said to Duck Territory.

Oquendo is a slashing guard who will offer the Ducks a downhill scoring option. However, head coach Dana Altman has expressed his desire to add shooting and Oquendo shot 27.2% on 4.4 attempts his sophomore year and 26.7% on 4.5 attempts during his junior season. It will be interesting to see how he’s utilized offensively, alongside incoming perimeter talent in Jackson Shelstad, Mookie Cook and KJ Evans, as well as returners, Jermaine Couisnard and Keeshawn Barthelemy. With outside shooting a remaining necessity, Altman surely isn’t done in the transfer portal.