Gernorris “Sweettreat” Wilson is coming to play for the Ducks in 2023. The three-star offensive lineman is from Lakeland, Florida, and is bringing some serious momentum to Eugene.

Wilson’s high school team – Lakeland – just completed a 14-0 season that resulted in a Sunshine State 4S title. As the starting right tackle, Wilson paved the way for his offense to average 235 rushing yards per game.

Wilson is the No. 92 player in Florida and the No. 45 inside offensive lineman in the class of 2023 according to 247sports.

He had 19 offers to play collegiate football, and many predicted he would land with either Oregon or Auburn. Auburn was the more local choice, but for Wilson, Oregon was the right one.

He committed to the Ducks on November 23, and less than a month later he signed the papers that officially made him a part of head coach Dan Lanning’s team.

Wilson joins Bryce Boulton, Lipe Moala and several other offensive lineman to commit to play for Oregon in 2023.