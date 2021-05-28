After a strong season filled with offensive firepower and highlight reel plays patrolling the shortstop position, freshman Alyssa Brito announced Friday morning that she has entered the transfer portal.
With all-american and team USA star Jasmine Sievers missing the season, there was a vacant spot at the shortstop position leading into this season. Brito came onto the scene hot with 18 base hits through the team’s first 15 games including six home runs. She was one of the biggest reasons the Ducks began the season winning 24 of their first 25 games.
Then, in the middle of the season, Brito had a slump. With the ranked competition ramping up week-by-week in the gritty Pac-12, Brito had a two-week stretch where she failed to record a hit. In the same stretch, the team went just 3-4.
Brito finished the year batting .299 with 10 home runs, 31 RBIs and 43 hits – strong numbers for a freshman in one of the country’s toughest softball leagues.
With Brito leaving and the status of Sievers still unknown, another vacant spot could be on the horizon.