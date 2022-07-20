Oregon women’s assistant basketball coach Mike Moser will be leaving the Ducks’ program as he joins the Boston Celtics. The news was announced as women’s basketball head coach Kelly Graves thanked Moser for his help with the Ducks. Moser’s departure leaves Jodie Berry and Jackie Nared Hairston as the only coaches under Graves.

Moser joined the staff in 2021 after a stint as a player development coach/scout for the Dallas Mavericks. In Graves’ goodbye to his assistant, he tweeted, “Special people come into our lives & make an everlasting impact! That’s what @coachmikemoser has done in mine & my family’s. I’m gonna miss him & HIS amazing family but so happy 4 him as he’s accepted an assistant coaching position w/the Boston Celtics!”

As a player, Moser spent one season in Eugene, but it was a successful one. He contributed 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game as a member of the 2013 squad. He helped push the Ducks to a 24-10 record and a second round berth in the NCAA tournament.

Before transferring to the University of Oregon, Moser played for the UCLA Bruins and UNLV Rebels where he was named an AP Honorable Mention in 2012.

After his sole season in Oregon,he entered the 2014 NBA draft, but went undrafted. Moser joined the Boston Celtics summer league team and averaged 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while playing 26.2 minutes per game.

He took his career overseas as he played in Lithuania, Israel, Italy, and Albania. He last played professionally for a French team in 2018.

Moser will now have an opportunity to transfer his coaching prowess to the Boston bench, which is stacked with talent. The Celtics, coming off their first finals appearance since 2010, will look to Moser to help them defend their Eastern Conference title.