Former Oregon forward Lök Wur revealed his launch into the transfer portal late Friday afternoon via Twitter. The Redshirt junior is now one of three players to announce they’ll be entering the transfer portal during the offseason. He’ll now accompany center Kel’el Ware and guard Tyrone Williams in the portal.

Standing at 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, Wur was once a four-star recruit. However, he did not receive much playing time his first two seasons at Oregon. In his redshirt freshman season, he played in 11 games total, making his debut in early December against Missouri. In his redshirt sophomore season, he played in 12 games and averaged four and a half minutes per game.

Although, in the beginning of this last season, he was able to prove his talents. Wur scored a career-high nine points against Portland and played 23 minutes in the NIT loss to Wisconsin where he scored seven.

He also played almost double the amount of games he did his previous seasons. He saw action in 28 games for the Ducks during the 2022-23 season and averaged 15.8 minutes per game. In those minutes, Wur's average was 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds.

However, toward the end of the season, his playing time decreased as injuries mounted along with the rest of the Ducks this year.

In his high school career at Papillion La Vista South HS, he averaged 20.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists per game in his senior year. He was known as the player that led “the Titans to their first state tournament appearance in six years.”

Wur currently has two years left of eligibility.