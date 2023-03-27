Former Oregon center Kel’el Ware announced he will be leaving the Oregon men’s basketball program on Monday on his personal Instagram account

Ware was the No. 8 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, according to ESPN, and was seen as a top-20 NBA draft prospect at the start of this college basketball season.

In 35 games, which included four starts, Ware averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds. Before Pac-12 play, he averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26 minutes per game during the first nine games this season. During the middle of the season, there was a three-game span where he didn’t score and played less than a total of 10 minutes.

“I am filled with gratitude and thanks for the University of Oregon, coach Altman, my teammates and the entire Ducks community,” Ware wrote via Instagram. “Playing in front of all the Oregon fans at Matthew Knight Arena was a dream come true. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life as I will be entering the transfer portal.”

He will be joining guard Tyrone Williams as the second Ducks’ player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.