Former Oregon guard Endyia Rogers has declared for the 2023 WNBA draft, the Oregonian announced earlier today.

The junior led the women’s basketball team in both points and assists during the 2022-23 season. Rogers was selected to consecutive all-Pac-12 teams and played a total of 58 games for Oregon since transferring from University of Southern California in 2021.

Rogers averaged 15.9 points per game last season. The 5-foot-7 native of Dallas, Texas had a career high of 35 points against Utah in February and shot 38.7% from the three-point line.

Despite Rogers’ departure, the women’s basketball team should return four of its five starters. That means attention will be turned to guard Te-Hina Paopao regarding her decision.