The nation’s No. 4 overall recruit in the class of 2023 committed to Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks Thursday afternoon. The 5-star Marquis ”Mookie” Cook chose the Ducks over finalists Kentucky and Gonzaga.

Cook is tied with Bol Bol for the program’s highest rated commit of all time (247Sports) and becomes the highest rated Duck recruit from the state of Oregon. He joins 4-star point guard, and fellow Oregon product Jackson Shelstad in the 2023 class. The duo has a prior relationship.

A 6-foot-7 forward originally from Portland, Oregon, Cook played for Chandler Prep in Arizona. His size and blossoming skillset make him a prime candidate for the 2024 NBA Draft’s first round.

Despite what was by all accounts a disappointing and disjointed year amongst the Oregon basketball program, Altman’s success on the recruiting trail continues to reach new heights. The Ducks’ 2022 class is anchored by 5-stars Kel’el Ware and Dior Johnson, and while it’s early, and Altman’s 2023 class is likely far from complete, Cook brings immediate upside and talent rarely seen in Eugene.