“Let’s work,” Terrance Green’s Twitter post said. He signed his letter of intent and threw up the iconic O signifying his decision to come to Oregon.

Of his 29 offers and three college visits, Green chose the green and yellow and will bring his talents to the Ducks’ football team next year. The four-star defensive lineman weighs 265 pounds and stands at 6-foot-5.

At Cy Woods High School in Cypress, Texas, Green recorded 83 tackles and 10 sacks. He also threw shot put during the offseason in high school.

Green is listed by 247sports as the No. 45 player in Texas and the No. 34 defensive lineman in the class of 2023.

Green visited Oregon in June, committed in August and signed on Wednesday. He serves as yet another big addition to the Ducks’ defense and especially the defensive line who added A’mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagaleilei and My’Keil Garnder, among others, today.