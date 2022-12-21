Three-star defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner sent his letter of intent to the Oregon football team, Wednesday morning.

Gardner intends to graduate from Liberty High School in the spring of 2023. He adds another name to a defensive line room that gained A’mauri Washington on Wednesday, as well. They’ll help make up for the departure of Jordon Riley and Brandon Dorlus.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning made it clear that his vision is to build starting with the trenches and the 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive lineman is another one of those foundational pieces. He is listed as the No. 54 defensive lineman according to 247sports.

Gardner also received offers from Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin and Cal.