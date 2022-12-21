Despite all the flips and decommitment happening on a chaotic signing day, A’mauri Washington stayed true to the word he spoke in September.

The defensive lineman from Chandler, Arizona officially became a Duck, on Wednesday.

Washington – who stands at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds – is a four star recruit. According to 247sports, Washington is the No. 7 player in Arizona and the No. 42 defensive lineman in the class of 2023.

A tweet from September 4 shows a mixture of highlights from his visit to Oregon and time in high school. Chandler High School went 9-3 in Washington’s final season with the Wolves.

Washington also visited Louisiana State University and University of Oklahoma but will come join the Ducks as they look to improve their run defense. As senior Jordon Riley and Brandon Dorlus declared for the NFL draft, Washington will be an adequate replacement