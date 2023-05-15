Dayton Clarke, a forward on the Oregon Ducks’ hockey team passed away on Sunday morning, the University of Oregon announced.

Clarke was walking home from an event near campus on East 24th Avenue and was struck by a delivery truck driver at 3:54 am. When the Eugene police arrived on the scene, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police, who have not released the name of the driver, said a 30-year-old male truck driver arrived back on the scene shortly into their investigation and fully cooperated.

“[Clarke] was energetic and full of joy,” the team wrote in an Instagram post remembering Clarke. “He was a very good hockey player and a great teammate.”

Before arriving at Oregon, Clarke made multiple appearances across Canada in various junior hockey leagues. Once he arrived in Eugene, he had three goals, two assists, and 13 penalty minutes in 15 games.

“To know you was to love you,” Jordyn Clarke, Dayton’s older sister, wrote. “Being your sister was such a privilege.”

A GoFundMe is available through the hockey team to pay for all funeral expenses.