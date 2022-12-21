Cornerback Collin Gill, out of Washington D.C.’s St. John’s high school announced he signed with the Oregon Ducks football team.

The 6-foot, 200 pound defensive back, who was born in New Jersey, is the No. 5 player in Washington D.C. according to 247sports. He’s also the No. 77 player at his position.

Set to graduate high school in the spring, Gill will join the Ducks as early as next season. The three-star recruit had 31 collegiate offers and chose Oregon over Pac-12 rivals Washington, Utah and Washington State.

Gill’s commitment doesn’t come as a surprise. An instagram post from his first visit in June captioned “I’m home” sits pinned on his page. Gill’s Twitter is also filled with pictures of him in Ducks’ gear, uniform and spirit. He’s also retweeted several tweets from Dan Lanning, and it’s hard to find even a trace of any other program.

It’s clear that Gill is excited to be a Duck. Lanning’s defense looks to make some serious upgrades after the 2022 season. Perhaps Gill is a missing piece that’ll soon come into play.