Only five teams offered Bryce Boulton an offer to play college football, and only two of them were from a Power-5 school.

Oregon was one of these programs, and on Wednesday it finalized Boultons commitment with another National Signing Day acquisition.

Boulton is an offensive lineman from Palm Desert, California, and played at Palm Beach High School.

The three-star recruit is the No. 94 player in California and the No. 67 inside offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Of the Top 100 players in California, Oregon has now landed seven of them according to 247sports.

Oregon was the last school to give Boulton an offer. He’ll have a chance to prove his talent when he joins the team in 2023.