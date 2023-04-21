After taking an official visit to Eugene, former Arizona State University guard Devan Cambridge committed to Oregon men’s basketball. Cambridge comes to Oregon after spending just one season with the Sun Devils following a three-year stint at Auburn. He has one remaining year of eligibility.

During his time with the Sun Devils, he started 35 out of 36 games. He averaged 9.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds. During his three seasons with the Tigers, he started 33 games. In 2022-23 the Sun Devils faced the Ducks twice and Cambridge scored 14 points in the first matchup and eight in the second as they split the series.

After making this decision, it marks the second time Cambridge has transferred schools during his collegiate career. He presents the Ducks with another wing option, one who’s a pesky and skilled defender and can score in a multitude of ways. As

"[N’Faly] Dante had a meeting with me before I left, and he made it clear he likes how I play. How hard I play," said Cambridge in an interview with Duck Territory. "He said they felt like that was a missing piece from this team and he hoped I'd join him. He said the team needs guys who want to work hard and just want to play pickup games all day to get better."

This move comes hours after former Georgia guard Kario Oquendo verbally committed to Oregon. While both players have expressed their willingness to dedicate extra time in the gym, it’s a tandem of decisions that don’t exactly fit head coach Dana Altman’s desire to add shooting after last season’s poor showing. Cambridge doesn’t have an outstanding ability to create his own shot, and at times he played alongside three other guards at ASU so he was an undersized forward. He shot 33.3% from three-point range last season on 2.3 attempts, which was an improved mark from shooting 22.1% on 2.6 attempts in 2021.

With Oquendo and Cambridge coming in as non-ball-handling wing talent, itt will be interesting to see how they fit next to commits Jackson Shelstad, Mookie Cook and KJ Evans, as well as returners, Jermaine Couisnard and Keeshawn Barthelemy. With perimeter shooting a remaining necessity, Altman surely isn’t done in the transfer portal.

"Really just having the core coming back, Dante, Couisnard, Keeshawn, the AA point guard [Jackson Shelstad] coming in, coach just wanted me to be that leader," Cambridge said of his decision to commit to the Ducks in an interview with Duck Territory. "Having that older presence, being a winner. I could just see it, the style of play, what he wanted me to do, I could do that. I can take my game to the next level and get to the pros.