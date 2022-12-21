Wednesday’s slew of signings included five-star safety Peyton Bowen as he flipped his commitment from South Bend to Eugene.

Bowen – the six-foot, 185-pound safety from Denton, Texas – became the second five-star recruit to commit to the Ducks, according to Hayes Fawcett. Bowen had 32 offers, and he decommitted from Notre Dame and chose Oregon over other offers from Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.

Many expected the senior at Guyer High School to either remain at Notre Dame or flip to Oklahoma. He chose UO over OU and will join Dan Lanning’s squad next year.

Bowen is the No. 3 safety in his class, the No. 7 player in Texas and the No. 52 player nationwide according to 247Sports.

Fawcett was the first to report the flip. Oregon’s secondary has some serious reinforcement on the way when Bowen joins the Ducks next season.