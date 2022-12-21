Five-star edge Matayo Uiagalelei from St. John Bosco has announced that he will sign with Oregon as part of Wednesday’s signing day. Uiagalelei chose the Ducks over Ohio State and USC.

Coming out of Bellflower, California, he is ranked No. 31 in the nation and No. 5 at his position in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. During his time at St. John Bosco, one of the best high school football programs in the nation, he won a national championship in 2019 and recorded 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss last season.

He’s the younger brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who entered the transfer portal after the ACC Championship Game.