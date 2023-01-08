Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus announced his intention to come back to Eugene, although his past intent was to stay in the draft.

Dorlus tweeted “We ain’t done yet #lastride.”

It’s a massive return for the Ducks and a bit of a surprising move considering he was the most dominant defensive lineman on the team. He was one of the few lineman able to consistently disrupt the backfield.

Dorlus led the team in tackles for loss with 9.5. He added 39 total tackles and two pass breakups as well.

Dorlus along with quarterback Bo Nix — who also announced he would return to the Oregon football team — will be the leaders on each side of the ball in 2023.