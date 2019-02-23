Oregon men’s and women’s track and field teams both finished third at the MPSF Indoor Championships. The women placed third behind USC and Stanford, while the men tied for third with USC and California.
The Ducks finished with two individual first-place finishes and one team first-place finish. Keira McCarrell also earned a top-place finish in the Indoor Pentathlon shot put with a throw over 12.8 meters, 0.72 meters longer than the second-place finish.
In the men’s long jump, redshirt junior Tristan James finished first with a jump of 7.85 meters. Ducks Spencer Schmidt and DJ Henderson placed in the top-10 for Oregon at fifth and tenth, respectively.
Meanwhile in the women’s distance medley, the Ducks finished with a time of 10:57.87, outpacing second-place Stanford by about five seconds. Freshmen Taylor Chiotti, junior Makenzie Dunmore, redshirt junior Susan Ejore and senior Jessica Hull represented Oregon in the relay.
Junior Braxton Canady earned a first-place, final-qualifying time in the 60-meter hurdles, but was disqualified from the final.
Oregon boasted four second-place finishes: Cravon Gillespie in 60-meter dash final, Rieker Daniel in the 200-meter dash, Susan Ejore in the women’s mile and Maddie Rabing in the women’s weight throw.
The Ducks look to the Indoor Championships on March 8-9 in Alabama.
