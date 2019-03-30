Photos: University of Oregon Basketball battles Western Oregon for a 77-58 victory

Ducks center Bol Bol (1) picks the ball out of mid air with great ease. Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball hosts Western Oregon at Matt Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Nov. 1, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Oregon men's basketball center Bol Bol declared for the NBA Draft on Saturday after one season with the Ducks. He announced his intentions via Instagram, stating the following:

"Dear Duck Fans, what an incredible ride it's been. Although I was only able to play 9 games, being a part of this journey with my teammates and coaching staff all the way to the Sweet 16 has been by far one of the greatest moments of my life. ... 

"Since the earliest memories of the game it's been a dream of mine to play at the highest level. Now, that time has come and I will officially be entering my name into the 2019 NBA Draft."

In Bol's nine games, he averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks on 56.1 percent shooting from the field and 52 percent from 3-point range. 

The 7-foot-2 freshman came to Oregon as a 5-star recruit and Oregon's highest rated recruit in program history, according to 247sports.com

Oregonian columnist John Canzano tweeted Bol has signed with Creative Artists Agency, meaning he will be ineligible to return to Oregon. 

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Tags

Sports Editor

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate