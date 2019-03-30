Oregon men's basketball center Bol Bol declared for the NBA Draft on Saturday after one season with the Ducks. He announced his intentions via Instagram, stating the following:
"Dear Duck Fans, what an incredible ride it's been. Although I was only able to play 9 games, being a part of this journey with my teammates and coaching staff all the way to the Sweet 16 has been by far one of the greatest moments of my life. ...
"Since the earliest memories of the game it's been a dream of mine to play at the highest level. Now, that time has come and I will officially be entering my name into the 2019 NBA Draft."
In Bol's nine games, he averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks on 56.1 percent shooting from the field and 52 percent from 3-point range.
The 7-foot-2 freshman came to Oregon as a 5-star recruit and Oregon's highest rated recruit in program history, according to 247sports.com.
Oregonian columnist John Canzano tweeted Bol has signed with Creative Artists Agency, meaning he will be ineligible to return to Oregon.
Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917