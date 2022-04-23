Before transferring to the University of Oregon, Bo Nix was known to Ducks supporters as a past opponent and one of the few factors that prevented the 2019 Ducks team from reaching the college playoff.

At the kickoff of Saturday’s annual Oregon Spring Football Game, Nix was still just as much of an enigma.

However, it didn’t take long for Nix to fulfill the hype surrounding his name. On the opening snap of the game, Nix hurled a bomb to Seven McGee for a 70-yard gain. Two plays later, he and McGee connected for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

While McGee hauled in the first two receptions, Nix spread the wealth throughout the rest of the game. He connected with Dont’e Thornton for his following two touchdowns — two throws where he displayed arm talent that Ducks fans had been longing for.

On the first, he dropped the pigskin into the breadbasket allowing Thornton to run under and track the ball.

The second touchdown was a play made by Thornton. He took the pass from Nix, turned to the sidelined and shimmied his way for a 70 yard touchdown. Thornton nade the play happen. Nix put him in a position to do so.

“I think the offense can be extremely explosive,” Nix said. “I think when we’re playing together, like we did today, and everybody’s having fun, spreading the ball around. I think everyone kind of got a taste. Everybody’s just starting to buy in continuously and just be the best player they can be.

Nix’s afternoon ended with 230 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It was an impressive performance, but Nix will need to have many like today’s outing to change the hearts of Oregon fans that he once ripped apart.

Following the performance, he took a humble approach upon reflection.

“I think [I played] alright,” Nix said. “As a job of a quarterback you want to be explosive and throw touchdowns, and we did that, but at the same time you want to be kind of consistent. Today was a little weird because you do a lot of subbing and a lot of other things that kind of get you out of rhythm.”

While no word has been solidified on the Oregon quarterback competition, Nix built a stronger case on Saturday. The performance was all the more meaningful because it will stick with the Oregon faithful heading into the summer.

After today’s showing, Nix cemented himself in the minds of everyone watching. His journey at Oregon had an exciting welcoming party, but his legacy will be tested this season.