After patiently waiting in the wings, an opportunity has finally presented itself for safety Steve Stephens IV, but it’s been an admittedly wearying path for the sophomore over the last two years.
The Fresno, California, native came to Oregon as a four-star, but has yet to see the field in a meaningful role. After redshirting as a freshman in 2018, he played sparingly last season as a backup behind Verone McKinley III, recording just seven tackles and a single interception. With the departures of Jevon Holland and Brady Breeze, however, Stephens may get a chance to play safety behind Nick Pickett.
“It’s been a very humbling experience, not being able to come and do what you thought you were going to be able to do,” he said. “With that, I had to sit back and learn a lot from the guys that are ahead of me.”
With two years of experience under his belt and the chance at a more prominent role this year, he’s excited to take the field and showcase his full potential.
“It’s really exciting to finally get my routine, go out there and show the world what I can do outside of just special teams,” he said.
Stephens cited film study as an important tool that has helped him not only improve his own game, but to gain a greater understanding of the Oregon defense as a whole. Despite the shortened season, he’s in prime position to establish himself as a force on the back end of the Ducks’ defense.
Stephens has earned the confidence of his coaches and teammates, who recognize his talents and are equally excited to see him finally get his shot.
“It’s his time now,” senior safety Nick Pickett said. “I feel like whenever his name is called, whenever he gets to play, he’s going to excel. He showed a little bit last year with his pick; it’s on from now.”
The coaches have been particularly impressed by what Stephens has shown through four spring practices and the first week of camp.
“The outside world hasn’t heard of him much, but he certainly showed up in spring ball,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “We all expect him to have himself a really good football season for us.”
The safety isn’t just making more plays, he’s refining his mental approach as well.
“I’m excited for Steve because Steve has grown tremendously,” safeties coach Keith Heyward said. “He’s been asking a lot of questions about the front and how he fits … Steve has always been a high football IQ guy and smart player.”
Although it may have come later than he had hoped, Stephens is starting to flash the potential that scouts and coaches saw in him when he was ranked among the top-15 safeties in the country in 2018.
“I had to sit back, take it in, learn from [my teammates’] mistakes, learn from their successes and apply it to my game,” he said.
As the team regroups and rebuilds, Stephens looks to be a pivotal gear in the machine that comprises the defensive secondary. He’s not only thrilled with his own progress, but with the strides of the unit as a whole.