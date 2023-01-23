Bella Hamel, a 5-foot-9 freshman guard from Hillsboro, Oregon, announced her commitment to the Oregon women’s basketball team. She will transition to Matthew Knight Arena after her time with the Lane County Titans.

During her 14 games played at Lane Community College, Hamel averaged 17.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and shot 27.8% from three-point range.

Before arriving in Eugene, she was named the Pacific Conference Defensive Player of the Year, 6A All-State, and 1st Team All-League at Liberty High School.

Hamel has been named the Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week twice so far during the Titans’ season.