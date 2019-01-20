With back-to-back easy buckets from junior Ruthy Hebard to open scoring followed by a 3-pointer and a drive from sophomore Satou Sabally, the Ducks took an early, comfortable lead on a 20-0 run in the first seven minutes. In the next three minutes, the Ducks added 11 more points and held the Wildcats to just four to end the quarter 31-4; they held the lead the entire game.
“Against a No. 5 team, we can’t dig such a big hole," said Arizona head coach Adia Barnes of Oregon’s dominant first quarter. "The first ten minutes killed us; Satou killed us. I wanted us to fight a little more the first couple minutes.”
Behind junior Sabrina Ionescu’s 16th career triple-double, a double-double from Hebard and a dominating game-high 25 points from Sabally, No. 5 Oregon women's basketball (17-1, 6-0) put Arizona (13-6, 3-5) top-ranked Pac-12 defense to work in its 93-60 win over the Wildcats.
Sabally scored 18 points in just the first ten minutes. Meanwhile, Ionescu nearly earned a double-double that quarter with eight rebounds – seven of those defensive – and six assists with no points on the board. She finished the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the triple-double.
With a shift to a full-court press, Arizona outscored Oregon in the second quarter, 19-13 off a late-quarter 10-2 run, but still trailed by 21 points going into halftime.
“Obviously, the first quarter was almost as good as we can play; second quarter was almost as bad as we can play,” said Oregon head coach Kelly Graves. “We got a little sloppy, maybe a little complacent.”
In the half, Sabally scored as many points as the entire Arizona squad, as the Ducks outscored the Wildcats 44-23 and outrebounded them 24-11. Hebard added nine points to Sabally’s 23, while the rest of the Ducks scored five or less points apiece, including Ionescu who had just two points.
After halftime, Sabally earned her fourth foul resulting in just eight minutes of play in the second half and costing her a probable career high, ending just two shy of her current record.
“I’m annoyed by it," Sabally said. "I don’t think the last foul was a foul, but whatever. I should’ve just paid more attention to my second and third fouls; those were dumb. I just have to keep getting better at it.”
In her absence, redshirt-sophomore Erin Boley stepped up, scoring 14 points in the third quarter off 5-of-6 shooting. In that same quarter, with just two minutes left, Ionescu earned her 16th triple-double.
Hebard opened the fourth with a jumper to secure her seventh double-double of the season; she ended with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Ducks will travel north this upcoming weekend to play Washington State Friday night at 7 p.m. before facing Washington on Sunday at 2 p.m. Oregon swept the Washington schools at home earlier this season to open Pac-12 play.
