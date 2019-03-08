Behind a Ruthy Hebard double-double and near-Sabrina Ionescu-triple-double in the quarterfinal of the Pac-12 Tournament, No. 1 seeded Oregon women’s basketball outscored No. 8 seeded Arizona in every quarter except the third to advance to the semifinal round in a 77-63 win over the Wildcats.
Hebard, who missed two games in the regular season due to an injury, scored a team-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Ionescu with 18 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds was just two rebounds from her 18th career triple-double. Meanwhile, her assists tied the Pac-12 Tournament assist record.
“[Ionescu’s] a great passer,” Hebard said in the post-game press conference. “I know when’s she’s going to pass it; she’s got that look in her eyes.”
Despite a battle with the flu, Maite Cazorla played 30 minutes and scored nine points.
For the Wildcats, Aari McDonald scored a game-high 34 points, five shy of her season-high. Freshman Cate Reese was the only other Wildcat to manage more than 10 points with 12.
The Ducks opened the first quarter off a 7-2 run, and led the rest of the quarter. McDonald earned Arizona’s first 10 points in just seven minutes, but behind just four more from the Wildcats, the Ducks finished up 14-10, despite committing six turnovers. Ionescu led for Oregon with eight points off 4-of-5 shooting; Boley added five more.
In the second quarter, Sabally led the Ducks with eight points to send Oregon on a 14-4 run to earn an 11-point lead at 35-24. Despite a game-high 18-points from Aari McDonald in the first half, the Wildcats trailed 12 points to head into halftime.
Behind a late third-quarter 7-2 run, the Wilcats outscored the Ducks 25-20 in the quarter to get within eight points. McDonald scored 13 of the Wildcats points while Hebard scored eight points for Oregon. In the third, the Ducks went 0-for-4 from beyond the 3-point line.
“We weren’t moving the ball like we normally do, shooting the ball like we normally do,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “You didn’t have the feel of a typical Duck game but in the end it was a convincing win.”
To end the quarter, Ionescu was just four rebounds shy of a triple-double with 16 points, ten assists and six rebounds.
In the fourth, Ionescu got two more rebounds but was unable to earn the triple-double.
Late in the game, Sabally left the game with an arm injury. The extent of it is unknown.
On defense, the Ducks held McDonald to just one shot: a missed 3-pointer by the redshirt-sophomore. McDonald scored just three free throws to put the Ducks up 17-10 in the final quarter for the quarterfinal victory.
After UCLA’s 73-69 win over Arizona State, the Ducks will face the Bruins tomorrow at 6 p.m. tomorrow in the semifinals. UCLA delivered the Ducks their only home loss of the season and second-Pac-12 loss.
“We’re going to have to make sure we pass it to the team in white [tomorrow]. When you turn it over against a team like UCLA, we just can’t take them,” Graves said. “Make no mistake; these guys are different.”
