Oregon softball (30-10) split the four-game series with Stanford after a 5-0 loss Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.
On the mound for the Ducks was Makenna Kliethermes. The freshman right-hander lasted two innings and allowed three runs on two hits, both of which were home runs.
In the top of the first inning, first baseman Eleni Spirakis hit one off the left field foul pole to give Stanford an early 1-0 lead. Later, in the second inning, Montana Dixon drilled a two-run shot to dead-center field.
Samaria Diaz relieved Kliethermes in the third. After a lead-off double and back-to-back hit batters, Diaz was in a jam. The former All-American struck out the next batter, then forced consecutive pop outs to maneuver the Ducks out of trouble.
Oregon was unable to capitalize off of the momentum boost.
"In this league, any time you get an opportunity and get momentum, you have to take it," head coach Melyssa Lombardi said. "When you don't take it, then you're going to be on the wrong side of it."
For Stanford, starting pitcher Alana Vawter was dominant. The sophomore pitched a complete game, allowing no runs on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Oregon catcher Terra McGowan went 2-for-3 with two singles, and Hanna Delgado added another single for what was the Ducks' only offense.
"It's being tough on defense, pitchers pitching, and hitters being timely and scoring runs, Lombardi said. "We weren't good enough in each area to get what we wanted today."
Stanford shortstop Emily Young notched an RBI single in the fifth, and Taylor Gindlesperger scored on a throwing error after stealing third to give Vawter insurance.
As a team, Stanford finished with eight hits to a mere three for Oregon.
Next weekend, Oregon will travel to Tempe, Arizona for a series with Arizona State.