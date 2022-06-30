Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks basketball team suffered a blow this Wednesday when five-star 2023 recruit Mookie Cook announced his decommitment on his personal Instagram.

Cook has a long frame at 6-feet, 7-inches, 200-pounds, and is an Oregon native, although he attends Compass Prep high school in Chandler, Arizona.

He’s currently ranked as the best player from Arizona. 247sports.com has him as the second best small forward and the fifth best player overall in the class of 2023.

Cook had previously committed to the Ducks on March 31. It’s currently unclear why he decided to decommit.

“I would first like to say thank you to Coach Altman and the entire basketball coaching staff at the University of Oregon for believing in me,” Cook wrote on Instagram. I am grateful for their support, as well as the fan’s. However, after much consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. During this time I will weigh other options in addition to the University of Oregon. I look forward to the continued support as I embark on this journey.”

He’ll again entertain offers from Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona, and more.

This leaves 4-star point guard Jackson Shelstad as the sole 2023 commitment for Dana Altman’s squad.