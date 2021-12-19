On Aug. 31, 2019, true freshman quarterback Bo Nix took the field for the first time as an Auburn Tiger and defeated the No. 5 Oregon Ducks 27-21.
On Sunday, Nix announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Oregon for his fourth year.
Kenny Dillingham, the newly hired offensive coordinator of the Ducks, was Nix’s coordinator at Auburn his freshman year.
Over three seasons and 34 consecutive starts with the Tigers, Nix had a 59.4 completion percentage, 7,251 yards, 39 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a passer rating of 126.2. He also amassed 859 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.
Nix finished his Auburn career with the third most passing yards in the program's history and the second most completions. He was awarded SEC freshman of the year in 2019 after accounting for 23 total touchdowns and defeating Alabama in the Iron bowl.
“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” Nix said. “All I ever wanted to do was win a championship for Auburn. I can truthfully say that I’ve given everything that I have for that goal, and I played in so many amazing games because of it.”
With inconsistencies along the way, Nix went through two head coaches and three offensive coordinators in his three seasons with Auburn.
This transfer will make the Oregon quarterback room a major talking point for next season, as his addition to a crowded room of Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford furthers the competition at the position.