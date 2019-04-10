Oregon women’s basketball senior guard Maite Cazorla was drafted to the Atlanta Dream in the second round as the overall No. 23 pick in 2019 WNBA Draft Wednesday evening.
"I am so happy and excited for Maite," head coach Kelly Graves said in a press release. "She has been so good and so consistent for this team for four years. I think Atlanta is a perfect fit for her and she's going to love playing for Nicki Collen. She has a real chance to be a factor in the league for a long time."
At Oregon, the guard played a critical role in Oregon’s backcourt and was in the top-10 in the nation for assist-to-turnover ratio. She went to the program’s first-ever Elite Eight her sophomore year and returned to the Elite Eight her junior year.
Her senior year, she led the Ducks to their first-ever Final Four run as a senior. She earned two All-Pac-12 team honors and was named to All-Pac-12 Freshman team her first year.
Cazorla ends her Oregon career with 1,474 points, 691 assists and owns the program record with 146 games played with 146 starts. She also shares the program record for most wins with fellow senior Oti Gildon, finishing their careers 113-35.
