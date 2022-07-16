ASICS unveiled the latest in performance innovation at ASICS Hall in the Erb Memorial Union Saturday. The Japan-based brand revealed the new Actibreeze 3D Sandal, designed specifically to help athletes with recovery after performance.

“Recovery is definitely important,” Olympic medalist and event host Deena Kastor said. “Today’s performance is only as good as yesterday's recovery.”

The 3D printed sandal has been scientifically proven to keep breathability levels on-foot higher than other recovery sandals currently on the market. The parametric design took three years to cultivate. The sandal combines breathability and durability to form fit each of its wearers and adjust to their feet.

Not only does the sandal help promote athlete recovery, it also is completely sustainable.

“There’s no waste,” Laura Bolgen said. “We’re not cutting anything off, putting a top cloth on or using any rubber.”

Through the combinations of 3D scanning, printing and design management, ASICS aims to eliminate or minimize the needs of long distance shipping and storage spaces.

The company’s future idea of being able to create a custom shoe at location takes away the fuel consumption of shipping and pieces of the supply chain that create environmental concerns, according to Bolgen.

The exact date of market release is unconfirmed, but consumers can expect to see the sandals online and at key retailers shortly.