Conference play is finally here, and Pac-12 fans get the chance to see who is truly competitive in the Conference of Champions. Week four of the season and week one of conference play gave the first impressions for which teams are up and which teams are already looking forward to basketball season. All four ranked Pac-12 teams were victorious on Saturday, but some games were closer than expected.

No. 7 USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) sneaks past Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) with fourth quarter comeback in 17-14 win

It was anticipated to be a close game, but few expected such a low scoring affair. The highly-ranked Trojans faced their first true test of the season, and it showed, especially in their offense. Caleb Williams, who had been phenomenal through his first three games with USC, only threw for a season-low 180 yards and one touchdown. Oregon transfer Travis Dye led the way for the Trojans with 133 rushing yards and a score. Despite the offensive struggles, USC never trailed by more than one possession, and a 14 point fourth quarter capped off by a Jordan Addison touchdown snag completed the comeback, keeping the perfect season alive. The Trojans return home next week for a meeting with Arizona State (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12).

As for the Beavers, a very winnable game became increasingly more difficult with every costly mistake. Quarterback Chance Nolan did his team absolutely no favors. He threw four interceptions and his offense was just 5-12 on third down. Oregon State struggled to do much of anything offensively. USC scored 10 points off turnovers, and the Beavers were responsible for just two scoring drives. A game that would have really gotten the attention of the nation slipped through the grasp of Oregon State as it suffered its first loss of 2022. The Beavers travel to Salt Lake City for a showdown with No. 13 Utah (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) next Saturday.

No. 18 Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) dominates Stanford (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12) 40-22

If the Huskies continue to average 44 points per game, they’re going to be serious contenders for the Pac-12 title. Another Saturday night game meant another chance for Washington to prove that competitive football is back in Seattle. The newly ranked Huskies wasted little time, jumping ahead to a 17-0 lead over the Cardinal. Michael Penix Jr. had another outstanding night. His 1,388 passing yards this season ranks first in the nation, and his two touchdown passes against Stanford brings his season total to 12, with just one interception. He’s been truly unstoppable, as have his Huskies. Washington hits the road for the first time in week five as a Friday night matchup with UCLA (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) again puts the Huskies in a primetime slot, a place they’ve truly shined in so far in 2022.

Stanford is already demonstrating that Pac-12 play may be too strong for the Cardinal this season. The offense surrendered three turnovers, and the defense allowed 478 total yards. In a game it was never truly in, Stanford lost its eighth conference game in a row. Next week looks no easier as the Cardinal travel to Eugene for a meeting with the Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12).

UCLA (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) remains undefeated with blowout 45-17 win over Colorado (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12)

The Bruin offense was on full display at Folsom Field on Saturday. Five hundred and fifteen yards of sheer domination propelled UCLA to a good win over a bad opponent. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 19-of-23 for 234 yards and two touchdowns before being taken out of the game… in the third quarter. The Bruins punted just three times in the slaughter and forced two Colorado turnovers. The game was never in question, and it was a very necessary win for UCLA after a somewhat concerning victory over South Alabama last week. The Bruins look to keep the momentum rolling against No. 18 Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) on Friday.

Colorado might not win a game this year. Including Saturday’s loss, the Buffaloes’ fourth blowout loss of the year, Colorado is being outscored 173-47 in 2022. For the first time all year, the Buffaloes only used one quarterback. Owen McCown had 258 yards (tied for the most by a Buff quarterback since 2020) as Colorado fell to 8-14 in the Karl Dorell era. Football in Boulder is really bad. Fortunately, Colorado has won two straight over Arizona (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12), the Buffaloes’ week five opponent.

No. 13 Utah (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) handles weakened Arizona State (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) 34-13

Utah picked up right where it left off. 2021 saw the Utes walk through the Pac-12 en route to a conference championship and roll past the Sun Devils to begin the title defending season. Cameron Rising added 260 yards to his season total. Seven scoring drives put Utah in command for the entire game. The Ute defense kept ASU at bay, limiting the Sun Devils to just two red zone trips. Utah hosts Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12), the only Pac-12 team to beat them in 2021 next weekend.

Following the firing of Herm Edwards, there weren’t many positive expectations for Arizona State in week four. The Sun Devils certainly didn’t impress anyone in their third loss of the year, but nobody expected them to be held to just six rushing yards over 60 minutes of play. ASU lost the turnover battle, time of possession, had more penalties, fewer first downs and total yards. A daunting game against No. 7 (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) awaits the Sun Devils next Saturday.

California (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) offense explodes in 49-31 win over Arizona (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12)

The Golden Bears found the end zone seven times on Saturday in a thrilling home win. A game that saw 1,135 total yards of offense came down to the team that made fewer costly errors. Cal was able to avoid turning the ball over as running back Jaydn Ott led the way with 274 yards and three scores. On the flip side, the Golden Bears forced three Wildcat turnovers as Cal earned its first 1-0 start in the Pac-12 for the first time since 2019.

Arizona’s offense looked really good, but it just wasn’t good enough. Jayden de Laura had 401 passing yards, but his two interceptions proved costly as Cal was able to capture 14 points off turnovers. The Wildcats get to host the abysmal Buffaloes (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) on Oct. 1.