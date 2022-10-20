The Ducks, Bruins and Sun Devils all had the week off, but the Pac-12 still had an action packed weekend and provided some large upsets and stories.

No. 20 Utah (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) upsets No. 7 USC (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) 43-42 with thrilling comeback

This will forever be the Cameron Rising game. The Utes absolutely needed this win, and Rising provided. The Utah quarterback had a career night with 415 yards – a career high – two passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. A last-minute touchdown left Utah with a decision to kick and play for overtime… or go for the win and make a statement. Again, Rising scrambled and scored to give the Utes their first lead of the game with under a minute to play. Utah reminded the conference of its offensive firepower and that Rice Eccles Stadium is a road game to avoid. Utah goes on bye this week before a trip to Pullman and a date with the Cougars (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12).

The USC defense let the whole team down. Quarterback Caleb Williams certainly wasn’t to blame as he had five touchdown passes. The defense simply couldn’t stop Rising and the Utah offense. The first loss of Lincoln Riley’s career at USC raises some serious questions about the resilience of a defense in big games. USC also has a bye week before its week nine game at Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12)

Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) earns big 24-10 win over Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12)

Ben Gulbranson made his second start at quarterback for the Beavers, and the freshman is now 2-0. Oregon State relied heavily on the run on Saturday – 203 yards on 47 carries – but Gulbranson still strung together enough success to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Cougars. Oregon State had less total yardage, but never trailed en route to its second straight win. The Beavers host Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) next Saturday night.

Washington State’s run offense has to get better. With just 23 rushing yards in 60 minutes, the Cougar offense was unable to get much of anything going on Saturday. Multiple long drives stalled, and Washington State punted six times as it dropped its third game in the last four weeks. The Cougars have a much-needed bye week as they prepare to host No. 12 Utah (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) in week 9.

Stanford (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) upsets Notre Dame (3-3) 16-14

An already weird season of college football got even more odd on Saturday with Notre Dame’s third loss of the season. The Cardinal, who took a four-game losing streak into the game, stunned Notre Dame with a solid defensive win. Stanford allowed 301 yards on the day and forced two fumbles. The Fighting Irish offense was unable to find success against one of the worst teams in the Pac-12. Still, having already beaten Stanford, Oregon looks better with every Cardinal victory. Stanford hosts Arizona State (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) next Saturday.

Washington (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) bounces back with 49-39 win over Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12)

It’s not unrealistic to say Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is having one of the best seasons by a Pac-12 quarterback in a while. He had a career-high 516 passing yards (also a school record) against the Wildcats and brought his season total to 2,560, which leads the nation. On Saturday, the Washington offense strung together seven scoring drives and 595 yards. The defense struggled again, but it could afford to do so. The Huskies play at California (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) in week 8.

Arizona’s offense honestly looked pretty good in its loss to Washington. Jayden de Laura threw for at least 400 yards for the fourth time this season, and the transfer quarterback also had four touchdown passes. The Wildcats just never found a lead and couldn’t stop the Huskies in their fourth loss of the year. Arizona has now lost six straight to the Huskies. Next week, Arizona hosts a bitter USC (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) team in need of a rebound after an off week in week 8.

Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) earns first win of season with 20-13 overtime win over California (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12)

Maybe Karl Dorrell was the problem in Boulder. The Buffaloes were the lone winless team in FBS, but that changed on Saturday against Cal. It wasn’t pretty, but nobody said it had to be. Two scores in the fourth quarter forced overtime. The Buffaloes scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass, and the defense kept the Bears in check. Next thing you know, the Buffaloes field was flooded by its ecstatic student-body who had been longing to witness a victory. Mike Sanford picks up the win in his coaching debut, and the Buffaloes may take a shred of momentum into next week's game in Corvallis against Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12).

Two missed field goals sunk the Bears in a close game against Colorado. Cal failed to score in the first half and overtime — a hard combination to find success with. The Bears’ offense couldn’t generate points when it mattered, most importantly in overtime with the game on the line. Cal faces the red hot Washington (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) offense at home next weekend.