With a full slate of games on Saturday, the Pac-12 was back in full swing. Each team in the conference had a challenge this weekend, and eight of them were up for it. Oregon, of course, dominated Eastern Washington during week two, but how did the rest of the conference fare? All 12 teams played on Saturday, and each team had a story to tell.

Washington State Cougars (2-0) upsets No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1) 17-14 at Camp Randall

In the Pac-12’s first big upset victory of 2022, the Cougars outlasted the Badgers to hand Wisconsin an early-season loss. With three turnovers and just 253 total yards of offense, Washington State was forced to rely on its defense to stay strong. Allowing only two scoring drives and forcing many Badger miscues, the Cougars were able to contain Wisconsin and remain undefeated. Washington State will play a struggling Colorado State (0-2) team in Pullman in week three.

Oregon State (2-0) mounts late comeback to earn 35-32 win over Fresno State (1-1)

It took the Beavers all 60 minutes to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. The final three drives of the game all resulted in touchdowns, none more impressive than the 73-yard task that Oregon State faced with less than a minute on the clock. Led by Chance Nolan, the Beavers marched down the field in just seven plays. With one play left and down by 3, Oregon State went for the win instead of overtime. A 2 yard touchdown run by Jack Colletto capped off the thrilling Beaver victory. Oregon State hosts Montana State (2-0) next Saturday.

UCLA (2-0) defeats Alabama State (2-1) but loses DTR in 45-7 victory

The good news for UCLA fans is that Bruins backup quarterback Ethan Garbers looked sharp off the bench. The bad news is that he was even on the field. Star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson left Saturday’s game on just the Bruins’ fourth drive of the game. But UCLA still dominated without him. With at least a touchdown in every quarter, the Bruins walked (ran and passed) all over the Hornet defense en route to a 2-0 season start. UCLA will look to continue to torment the Cotton State as South Alabama (2-0) tests its luck in the Rose Bowl next week.

Lincoln Riley era continues hot start as No. 10 USC (2-0) routs Stanford (1-1) 41-28

Caleb Williams looked amazing in his first conference game as a Trojan. The Oklahoma transfer threw for four touchdowns on 341 yards as he tore the Cardinal secondary apart. A 75-yard strike to Jordan Addison seemed the exclamation point on the day for USC as it picked up its first road win and first Pac-12 victory of 2022. The Trojan defense also forced four turnovers including two Tanner McKee interceptions. USC hosts Fresno State (1-1) next Saturday.

Arizona State (1-1) falls in primetime 34-17 to No. 11 Oklahoma State

The 3-point lead that the Sun Devils boasted after the first quarter was far from enough to stop the Cowboys from stampeding Arizona State on Saturday night. The Sun Devils simply looked outmatched. Only 2-for-13 on third down and with three scoring drives all game, Arizona State failed to capitalize when needed. The Sun Devils will look to bounce back next week with a favorable Eastern Michigan (1-1) matchup.

Colorado (0-2) dealt humiliating 41-10 loss in ugly game with Air Force (2-0)

The Air Force Falcons needed just eight passing yards on five attempts to hand Colorado a humiliating 31-point loss in Colorado Springs. The Falcons instead used 435 rushing yards and five touchdowns to beat the Buffaloes for the second straight time. It took only 33 seconds for Air Force to score the game’s first points. Set up by a Colorado fumble, the first of six total turnovers (three for each team), the Falcons took an early lead and never looked back. The Buffaloes will head north to play Minnesota (2-0) next week. The Golden Gophers beat Colorado 30-0 in Boulder in 2021.

No.13 Utah (1-1) bounces back in a big way in 73-7 victory over Southern Utah (1-1)

The Utes appear to have found their rhythm after a week one upset loss. In its home opener, Utah found the end zone 10 times against the Thunderbirds. A difference of 514 total yards separated the two offenses. Utah racked up 599 and held Southern Utah to only 85 yards on Saturday, in an effort that gave the Utes their largest point total since 1973. The defending Pac-12 champion hosts San Diego State University (1-1) next Saturday.

Washington (2-0) dominates Portland State (0-2) with commanding 52-6 win

The Huskies are ablaze through the first two weeks of the season. With 92 points so far in 2022, Michael Penix Jr.’s offense looks unstoppable. The junior quarterback had 337 passing yards on Saturday as Washington found the end zone seven times and kept the Vikings out for the entirety of the contest. The Huskies welcome a challenge in week three as No. 14 Michigan State (2-0) rolls into Seattle.

California (2-0) defeats UNLV (1-1) in low scoring 20-14 game

Never trailing seems to be a solid game plan. California used two first quarter touchdowns to jump ahead of UNLV and fuel its second win of 2022. A scoreless fourth quarter had Golden Bear fans on edge in Berkeley, but an interception on the final play of the game secured Cal’s grit and victory in the first ever matchup against the Lobos. The Golden Bears take to the road to play No. 8 Notre Dame (0-2) next week.

Arizona (1-1) falls 39-17 to Mississippi State (2-0) and becomes 1-6-1 against the SEC

The Arizona defense struggled in its week two showdown with the Bulldogs. Surrendering 320 passing yards and five touchdowns, Arizona extended its winless SEC streak to six games. Wildcat quarterback Jayden de Laura was no better on the offensive side. The sophomore threw three interceptions on the night, and Arizona was held to just 40 total rushing yards. The Wildcats face off with D II powerhouse North Dakota State (2-0) next Saturday night.