The Pac-12 was once again in full swing for Week 11. Each of the dozen conference teams competed over the weekend as the Pac-12 Championship Game creeps closer. Next week will be a crucial week as the top four teams will all play each other, but that didn’t make this week any less exciting – or any more predictable.

Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) stuns No. 12 UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) with 34-28 road win

Have a night, Jayden de Laura! The quarterback had a career night as he led his Wildcats past the highly ranked Bruins in the Rose Bowl on Saturday. He had only six incompletions on the night, and threw for a pair of scores as Arizona won its first game in Pasadena since 2010. The Wildcats fended off a last minute desperation drive and an end zone Hail Mary to earn their fourth win of the season. The Arizona offense has been an impressive surprise in the Pac-12 this season, and it will look to stay hot next week against Washington State (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) on Nov. 19.

This is undoubtedly the lowest point of the Bruins’ season. As a heavy favorite, UCLA entered Saturday’s game with a great chance at a Pac-12 Championship Game appearance. But after the loss, in which the Bruins’ defense surrendered six scores, UCLA’s playoff chances were significantly reduced. This has been the story for the Bruins all season: a high-powered offense has to be great because the defense will almost certainly give up 30-plus points. Running back Zach Charbonnet’s efforts were all for not. The senior rushed for three of the Bruins’ scores in the loss. Next week’s matchup with No. 8 USC (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) suddenly becomes a must-win for this UCLA team just trying to stay alive in the Pac-12.

No. 8 USC (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) trounces Colorado (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) 55-17 to remain unbeaten against the Buffs

Coming into Friday night’s game, the Trojans had never lost to Colorado, and there was very little doubt that would change this season. The USC offense was unstoppable and marched all over the Buffs. The Trojans were 9-12 on third downs, and their 55 points scored were the most that a Colorado defense has surrendered since 2020. Quarterback Caleb WIlliams’ night ended after the third quarter, when USC led 41-10, but not until after he had thrown three touchdowns and rushed for another pair. The Trojans play in a marquee rivalry matchup next week against No. 12 UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) in a game with major Pac-12 implications.

Colorado led 3-2 after a weird first quarter. But then, like the rest of the Buffs’ season, it went downhill fast. The team accumulated 259 yards and quarterback J.T. Shrout had an embarrassing rating of 5.4. The defense allowed more than double the offense’s total yards as USC collected 531 total yards on the night. The Buffs are now 0-16 all time against the Trojans. Colorado travels to Seattle for a primetime game with the Huskies (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) next Saturday.

Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) bounces back with big 38-10 win over California (3-7, 1-6 Pac-12)

The Beavers played one of their best offensive games of the season on Saturday as they took down Cal at home. It took four passers to do it, but Oregon State tallied 196 yards and two touchdown passes. Two quarterbacks, a running back and even Jack Colletto, who also features at linebacker, attempted passes and kept the Cal defense guessing all game. The Beavers’ defense, that’s been so strong in 2022, allowed only nine rushing yards as it earned its seventh win of the season. It’ll go for eight next week in the desert against Arizona State (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12)

The bad keeps getting worse for California. The offense collected 156 total yards on Saturday and the turnovers matched the touchdowns with one apiece. Nothing went right for the Golden Bears, which has been a common theme in conference play in 2022. They’ll compete in what might be the worst Pac-12 game of the season next week against Stanford (3-7, 1-7 Pac-12)

Washington State (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) earns bowl eligibility with 28-18 win over Arizona State (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12)

All of the Cougars' points scored were in the first half. But – as has been the case all season – the sturdy Washington State defense held. Running back Nakia Watson had three of the Cougars’ early touchdowns, and the cushion was enough for the defense to cling to. The win gives Washington State bowl eligibility for its seventh time in the last eight seasons. The Cougars travel south for a meeting with Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) next weekend.

The Sun Devils continue to be unpredictable and almost good enough to win. This team will compete with the top dogs of the Pac-12, but struggle against the bottom feeders. The offense couldn’t get anything going until the second half, and by that point it was already too late. The loss eliminates Arizona State from bowl contention, but that’s a common result for any team that fired its coach after week three. The Sun Devils play host to the Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) next Saturday.

No. 13 Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) rolls past Stanford (3-7, 1-7 Pac-12) with dominant 42-7 victory

This was a very Utah-like game. The offense exploded and the defense looked strong. Quarterback Cameron Rising had 219 yards and three passing touchdowns and the Utes’ defense combined for seven sacks on Cardinal quarterbacks. It’s truly humiliating what Utah is doing to some of these Pac-12 teams. Everything is rolling for the Utes right now, and they carry some serious momentum into next week’s game against No. 6 Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12).

Stanford is bad at football. The Cardinal can’t find success in conference games. They had 177 yards of offense and nine first downs. They play Cal (3-7, 1-6 Pac-12) next week.