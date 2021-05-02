In the final game of the series against Arizona State, Oregon softball jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the second inning.
Oregon’s Ariel Carlson sent a two-run homer over right center. Allee Bunker reached on an error and brought up catcher Terra McGowan. McGowan hit her fourth home run of the year and the second two-run shot of the inning to put the Ducks up 4-0.
Oregon’s early lead quickly faded after Arizona State rallied one inning later. Kindra Hackbarth and Makenna Harper tallied two home runs of their own in the third, and gave Arizona State a 6-4 lead.
Alynah Torres supplied the long ball in the fifth to give the Sun Devils insurance with a 7-4 lead.
Sunday was Oregon’s third straight loss to Arizona State, preceded by both of Friday’s double header matchups.
The Ducks finished the day with 11 hits, but failed to bring them in, stranding eight base runners throughout the game. Arizona State’s nine runs came off of just nine hits. The Sun Devils were able to convert most of their hits into runs, leaving only four on base.
The loss puts No. 8 Oregon at 31-13 on the year. Oregon is currently sitting in fifth place in the Pac-12, right behind the 31-12 Sun Devils.
With eight games left on the year, the Ducks look to bounce back from their losing skid as the University of Arizona Wildcats come to Eugene on Friday, May 7.