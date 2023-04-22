Oregon softball continued its winning streak on Saturday with an 8-3 victory against Arizona.

Ariel Carlson led the Ducks with three runs batted in and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Terra McGowan also contributed two RBIs.

“Over the last three weeks I’ve been working through a lot of mechanical stuff,” Carlson said. “Right now, I’m really just enjoying being in the moment and being present and taking it one pitch at a time.”

The Ducks held the Wildcats to one hit in the opening two innings but struggled to put balls in play.

Oregon started to find its rhythm in the third. Allee Bunker singled to left-center to score Oregon’s first run. Bunker hadn’t recorded a hit in the previous three games.

McGowan scored two more runs for the Ducks on the double to right-center. Carlson later drove in McGowan for the Ducks’ fourth run of the inning.

The Ducks couldn’t hold the Wildcats to the shutout in this game. Hansen started the fifth with consecutive strikeouts. Following a walk, an Arizona double to left field scored a run.

Raegan Breedlove relieved Stevie Hansen but allowed the Wildcats to score two more runs in the inning.

Oregon scored three runs of its own in the fifth. Carlson hit a homer to right field that scored two runs. Tehya Bird homered at the next at-bat to bring the Oregon lead back to four.

“When somebody scores we’re really good at answering back,” Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “To see them put three on the board in the fifth and then for us to come right back and put three was a great response.”

Katelyn Howard came on as a pinch hitter in the sixth. She singled to score McGowan for Oregon’s final run.

Morgan Scott came on the mound at the top of the seventh. She finished the Wildcats off with a strikeout.

Lombardi credited the crowd for its role in the win and reiterated the team's goal of being able to host in the postseason.

“We love to play in front of our fans. We love to hear when they rumble the stadium. There’s nothing better,” Lombard said. “Today we got a feel of what postseason would feel like here, and that’s what these guys have been working hard for all year is the opportunity to host.”

Oregon (30-11, 10-7) will return to Jane Sanders Stadium with an opportunity to sweep the series against Arizona (25-20, 3-14) on Sunday at noon.