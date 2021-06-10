The pesky Everett AquaSox lineup struck again.
They took down the Eugene Emeralds 9-4 at Funko Field on Friday, handing Eugene its fourth straight loss. Everett leads the six-game series 3-0 in its first matchup of the season against the Emeralds, who for now have yet to lose a series all season. The Emeralds now sit tied with the Vancouver Canadians for second place in the High-A West, a game and a half behind the leading AquaSox.
Diego Rincones, the Emeralds’ OPS leader, made his return to the lineup after playing for Team Venezuela, a day after Ismael Munguia returned to the team. He drew a two-out walk in the first, and almost scored on a Logan Wyatt single but was thrown out at the plate.
Travis Perry took his 1.45 ERA to the mound for Eugene. He got into immediate trouble, hitting the first batter and walking the next. But for the first time this series, the Emeralds fended the AquaSox’ offense in the first inning, with some slick infield defense helping Perry navigate through a scoreless frame.
The Emeralds struck first, as Tyler Flores connected for his first homer of the year in the second inning to give them a 1-0 lead. But as they’ve done all series, the AquaSox immediately responded. Back-to-back hits to start the bottom of the second scored a run and tied the game at one apiece.
With two outs in the third, Rincones singled and Logan Wyatt continued to get his season back in gear with a walk, but the Emeralds stranded two as the game remained tied. At the time of Wyatt’s walk, he had gotten on base in 16 of his last 25 plate appearances.
The tie didn’t last long, as in the bottom of the third, Perry gave up four runs on two hits, two walks and an error by Wyatt.
Flores collected his second extra-base hit of the game with a double in the fourth, and Munguia brought him around on a single to cut the deficit to 5-2. But a solo homer in the bottom of the inning off Solomon Bates made it a four-run game again. Two doubles, a wild pitch and a passed ball then extended the AquaSox’ lead to 8-2.
The Emeralds slowly clawed back, with a Munguia RBI single in the sixth and a Will Wilson solo homer in the seventh bringing the score to 8-4.
Tyler Schimpf pitched two perfect innings, but had to depart in the seventh after allowing two baserunners while only recording one out. Ryan Walker allowed one of the inherited runners to score, making it 9-4.
The Emeralds’ bats went down quietly, ultimately unable to catch up to the relentless Everett offense as they lost their fourth consecutive game. In addition to going down 3-0 in the six-game series, they fell a game and a half behind the AquaSox for first place in the High-A West.
The Emeralds (19-14) will look to avoid their first series loss of the season in Game 4 of the six-game set on Friday at 7:05 p.m.