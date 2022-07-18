Oregon outfielder Anthony Hall was selected by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB draft Monday.

Hall was picked as the No. 130 overall selection, which carries an approximate value of $456.30k. He's Oregon's second-highest drafted outfielder of the modern era. Prospects Live ranked him the No. 126 draft prospect, while MLB had him at No. 144.

In 2019, Hall was drafted out of high school by the Atlanta Braves in the 35th round. He's the third Duck to be picked in this year's draft, joining Jackson Cox (50th overall, Colorado Rockies) and Josh Kasevich (60th overall, Toronto Blue Jays).

Hall had a breakout season in 2022 as the Ducks’ starting right fielder. He set an Oregon record with a .640 slugging percentage, with a batting average of .333 and an OBP of .402. He smacked 14 home runs and drove in 56 runs. He was the best hitter in the best offense in school history.

Hall has a smooth, powerful left-handed swing. He heated up at the end of his 2021 campaign before putting it all together in 2022. He filled in at center field at times last season, but he was exclusively a right fielder this year. Some scouts are skeptical about his defensive instincts in the outfield, but he has plenty of athleticism and a strong arm.

He has two years of college eligibility remaining and is currently in the transfer portal.