Nyara Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu overlapped at the University of Oregon for two seasons, yet the two have never played a meaningful basketball game together.

After Sabally was drafted No. 5 by the New York Liberty, that's set to change.

On Monday, April 11, Sabally didn’t have to wait long for WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to call her name. She’ll join Ionescu and a Liberty team that eked its way into the final playoff spot last season. Along with Ionescu, the Liberty have had recent success with their draft picks such as Michaela Onyenwere, DiDi Richards and Jazmine Jones.

Sabally went to Oregon for four years but only played in two seasons due to consecutive knee injuries that derailed her freshman and sophomore campaigns — preventing her from the chance of playing alongside Ionescu.

Following her draft selection, Sabally shared her excitement for the reunion.

“I’m thrilled that I get to share the court with [Ionescu],” Sabally said. “Obviously, ‘Sab’ is such an amazing point guard, such an amazing person. I saw her in practice every day. I saw her working every day on the court. I’m just very excited to finally share the court with her, not just in practice.”

Despite an injury-riddled collegiate career, Sabally showed that she can be the focal point of an offensive and defensive game plan throughout her two active seasons.

Sabally played in 47 games, 41 of which she started. She averaged 14.2 points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game over those two seasons.

She cemented herself as a top draft pick with her final performance for the Ducks. In a losing effort, she produced a display of individual brilliance.

She put on a post-moves clinic using nifty footwork on her way to dropping 31 points and 12 rebounds. Her greatness translated to the defensive side as well. Sabally posted a career-high seven blocks, helping to answer the questions about her rim-protecting abilities.

The Ducks allowed a 9-2 run in double-overtime as they fell to Belmont 73-70 in the first round of the women’s basketball tournament.

It marked the end of her college career.

One that was filled with more what-ifs than accomplishments or accolades.

Four years that started with a season-ending and career-altering injury in the FIBA U18 European Championships in August of 2018. Four years that came to a close when the Ducks lost in double-overtime in the first round of the women’s basketball tournament to a No. 12 seeded Belmont.

What if Nyara had avoided injury and got to play with her sister Satou and Ionescu? The Ducks 2019 squad could have had another big, alongside Ruthy Hebard, with an offensive arsenal and a high-ceiling.

What if COVID-19 hadn’t derailed the Ducks' 2020 campaign? Although Sabally sat that season, as well, she would be leaving Oregon with a ring.

What if Sabally had those years of experience under her belt before she was thrust into the primary role on the 2021 team?

There’s a world where Sabally’s collegiate career is filled with Final Four trips and championship parades. Instead, it was one defined by injuries and shortcomings.

On Monday, Sabally was celebrated. The Liberty didn’t see an injury-prone big. Instead, they took a chance on one of the most skilled all-around players in the 2022 draft class.

“My versatility is one of my biggest strengths,” Sabally said. “Offensively and defensively, bringing the energy… scoring in the paint, defending the bigs, and bringing a little height.”

She’ll fill a much-needed hole for a team that desperately needs help defending the interior. The Liberty conceded 85.5 points per game last season, the most in the WNBA.

Surely, Sabally will need time to adjust to the professional game, but her rim-protecting and post-scoring duties will be called upon immediately.

The idea of her playing with Ionescu will come to fruition on Saturday, May 7 when the Liberty takes on the Connecticut Sun in their season opener.