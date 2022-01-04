Oregon’s roster underwent massive turnover after the departure of Mario Cristobal and hiring of Dan Lanning as head coach.
From recruiting to transfers to players leaving for the NFL, the Ducks will look much different than expected next season. Some moves were predictable — others were not.
2022 Recruiting Class
The incoming high school class of 2022 has seen the most upheaval this December. Oregon entered the month with around 20 commitments and a handful of others expected to sign letters of intent on Early Signing Day (Dec. 15, 2021).
Quarterback Tanner Bailey decommitted soon after Cristobal left for Miami. Regarded as the leader of the 2022 class, Bailey sparked a wave of decommitments.
By now, only seven players have signed letters of intent to Oregon:
Name
Position / Rating
Height / Weight
Hometown
Jalil Tucker
CB / 4-star
6’0” / 180 lb
San Diego, CA
Devon Jackson
LB / 4-star
6’2” / 201 lb
Omaha, NE
Harrison Taggart
LB / 4-star
6’2” / 200 lb
Draper, UT
Ben Roberts
DL / 4-star
6’4” / 290 lb
Salt Lake City, UT
Michael Wooten
OT / 3-star
6’6” / 290 lb
Chatsworth, CA
Anthony Jones
ATH / 3-star
6’3” / 235 lb
Las Vegas, NV
Sir Mells
DL / 3-star
6’3” / 324 lb
Henderson, NV
This attrition was relatively predictable, as Cristobal was the one recruiting prospective students. His departure makes a huge difference in the eyes of potential future Ducks.
Four Oregon commits remain unsigned, all 4-stars: Gracen Halton, Dave Iuli, Stephon Johnson and Trejon Williams.
Cornerback Jahlil Florence — a teammate of Jalil Tucker’s at Lincoln High School — will also make his decision soon. Florence and Tucker were long considered a “package deal” in their recruitments.
Transfer Portal
The most unexpected and consequential roster news landed on Dec. 19, 2021, when Auburn quarterback Bo Nix committed to Oregon out of the transfer portal.
Nix played his standout freshman year at Auburn under Kenny Dillingham, who Lanning hired as the offensive coordinator on Dec. 15, 2021.
Two Oregon players entered the portal following Cristobal’s departure: Defensive lineman Jayson Jones transferred to Auburn, while cornerback DJ James is yet to find a landing spot. Running back Seven McGee entered the portal before recommitting to Oregon later in the day.
Wide receiver Mycah Pittman (Florida State) and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamatia (BYU) both transferred away during the season.
NFL Draft
As of Jan. 2, seven Ducks will forgo remaining eligibility to enter the NFL Draft:
Name
Position
High School Class
2021 Snaps
Anthony Brown^
QB
2016
925
Johnny Johnson III
WR
2017
472
Verone McKinley III
S
2018
1020
George Moore IV
OL
2014*
780
Jaylon Redd^
WR
2017
384
Kayvon Thibodeaux
DE
2019
595
Devon Williams
WR
2018
473
Mykael Wright
CB
2019
888
*attended junior college in 2015-16
^unconfirmed but no remaining eligibility
These changes were expected. Thibodeaux will likely be a top-five pick in the draft, while Wright projects as a second-day pick. Williams is the only surprising departure, but his size and athleticism project as great tools for the next level.
Defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae both announced they would return to Oregon for their senior seasons, as did safety Bennett Williams.
Oregon’s entire offensive line will return with the exception of sixth-year senior George Moore.