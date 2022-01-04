2021.12.03.EMG.SOH.FOOTBALL.UOvsUTAH--11.jpg

Travis Dye (26), punches through the Utah defense, reaching into the endzone to give the Ducks their first touchdown on the night. The Oregon Ducks take on the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on December 3, 2021. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)

Oregon’s roster underwent massive turnover after the departure of Mario Cristobal and hiring of Dan Lanning as head coach.

From recruiting to transfers to players leaving for the NFL, the Ducks will look much different than expected next season. Some moves were predictable — others were not.

2022 Recruiting Class

The incoming high school class of 2022 has seen the most upheaval this December. Oregon entered the month with around 20 commitments and a handful of others expected to sign letters of intent on Early Signing Day (Dec. 15, 2021).

Quarterback Tanner Bailey decommitted soon after Cristobal left for Miami. Regarded as the leader of the 2022 class, Bailey sparked a wave of decommitments.

By now, only seven players have signed letters of intent to Oregon:

Name

Position / Rating

Height / Weight

Hometown

Jalil Tucker

CB / 4-star

6’0” / 180 lb

San Diego, CA

Devon Jackson

LB / 4-star

6’2” / 201 lb

Omaha, NE

Harrison Taggart

LB / 4-star

6’2” / 200 lb

Draper, UT

Ben Roberts

DL / 4-star

6’4” / 290 lb

Salt Lake City, UT

Michael Wooten

OT / 3-star

6’6” / 290 lb

Chatsworth, CA

Anthony Jones

ATH / 3-star

6’3” / 235 lb

Las Vegas, NV

Sir Mells

DL / 3-star

6’3” / 324 lb

Henderson, NV

This attrition was relatively predictable, as Cristobal was the one recruiting prospective students. His departure makes a huge difference in the eyes of potential future Ducks.

Four Oregon commits remain unsigned, all 4-stars: Gracen Halton, Dave Iuli, Stephon Johnson and Trejon Williams.

Cornerback Jahlil Florence — a teammate of Jalil Tucker’s at Lincoln High School — will also make his decision soon. Florence and Tucker were long considered a “package deal” in their recruitments.

Transfer Portal

The most unexpected and consequential roster news landed on Dec. 19, 2021, when Auburn quarterback Bo Nix committed to Oregon out of the transfer portal.

Nix played his standout freshman year at Auburn under Kenny Dillingham, who Lanning hired as the offensive coordinator on Dec. 15, 2021.

Two Oregon players entered the portal following Cristobal’s departure: Defensive lineman Jayson Jones transferred to Auburn, while cornerback DJ James is yet to find a landing spot. Running back Seven McGee entered the portal before recommitting to Oregon later in the day.

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman (Florida State) and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamatia (BYU) both transferred away during the season.

NFL Draft

As of Jan. 2, seven Ducks will forgo remaining eligibility to enter the NFL Draft:

Name

Position

High School Class

2021 Snaps

Anthony Brown^

QB

2016

925

Johnny Johnson III

WR

2017

472

Verone McKinley III

S

2018

1020

George Moore IV

OL

2014*

780

Jaylon Redd^

WR

2017

384

Kayvon Thibodeaux

DE

2019

595

Devon Williams

WR

2018

473

Mykael Wright

CB

2019

888

*attended junior college in 2015-16

^unconfirmed but no remaining eligibility

These changes were expected. Thibodeaux will likely be a top-five pick in the draft, while Wright projects as a second-day pick. Williams is the only surprising departure, but his size and athleticism project as great tools for the next level.

Defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae both announced they would return to Oregon for their senior seasons, as did safety Bennett Williams.

Oregon’s entire offensive line will return with the exception of sixth-year senior George Moore.