Head coach Dana Altman’s program doesn’t rebuild, it reloads.
As the season concluded, the Ducks lost their top three scorers as well as four key reserves in a matter of weeks. As the transfer market heated up and players began to fly off the board, Altman methodically repaired a roster that had yet again been gutted. He added an All-ACC forward, a JUCO All-American, an honorable mention All-Big-10 guard and an impact combo guard from the Big-12 to a group of talented returnees.
Here’s a look at the scholarship Ducks currently on roster, a debrief of their 2020 seasons, and outlooks as they transition into next season.
Will Richardson - Guard
2020-21: Junior — 11.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 40.3 3pt% (16 games)
In retrospect, Richardson’s thumb surgery could end up being a blessing in disguise for Altman and the Ducks. Should he have played the entirety of the year, he could be on his way to the pros with former teammates Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi.
The guard played 35-plus minutes in each of the Ducks' final seven games, proving his durability and poise as a lead ball-handler. Now, Richardson looks ready to ascend into the league’s upper echelon of guards, something he’s shown flashes of in his three-year stint in Eugene. It seems the sharp-shooting, unselfish guard will finally have the keys to the show next winter.
Jacob Young - Guard
2020-2021: Senior at Rutgers — 14.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.7 spg, 46.9 fg%
The brother of former Ducks guard Joseph Young, Jacob brings all-conference upside into his final season. It’s hard to believe the highly-touted transfer chose Oregon without at least a sizeable shot a starting job. The question is whether Altman feels comfortable throwing out a three-guard lineup with Richardson, Young and De’Vion Harmon.
Given Young’s frenetic perimeter defense — an excellent fit for Altman’s full-court press — and an improved offensive skillset, it’s likely Young sees significant time in 2021. Look for the guard to again compete for all-conference honors.
De’Vion Harmon - Guard
2020-21: Sophomore at Oklahoma — 12.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 47.7 fg%
The first of Altman’s offseason additions, Harmon has the potential to be the most impactful. A near shoe-in to start in the backcourt next to Richardson, he’ll be heavily relied upon to replace a slice of the 46.5 points per game lost with the departures of Duarte, Omoruyi and LJ Figueroa.
In two seasons at Oklahoma, Harmon proved capable of playing either guard position, often working off of leading scorer Austin Reaves in the starting lineup. His up-tempo pace and slashing ability make him a prime fit with Richardson.
While his three-point accuracy (33%) still leaves much to be desired, look for Harmon to both complement Richardson as a starter while also leading bench units as a primary ball-handler.
Rivaldo Soares - Guard/Forward
2020-21: Sophomore at South Plains College (JUCO) — 15.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 34.5 3pt%
After the success former JUCO Player of the Year Duarte had with the Ducks in his two-year run, the acquisition of the JUCO All-American Soares has to enthuse fans. While Soares isn’t the shooter nor the physical defender Duarte was at the JUCO level, his offensive skill set provides Altman and his staff with a fascinating ball of clay in need of molding.
Don’t let the percentage fool you, Soares can shoot it. His South Plains tape shows a player with a polished offensive game, one capable of being a volume shooter both off the catch and the dribble.
The jump in level of competition from South Plains to the Pac-12 will likely hamper Soares’ ability to be an efficient scorer in year one, but if Duarte’s second year transformation into an NBA first-rounder is any indication, the South Plains standout should be a key piece by the end of his time at Oregon.
Eric Williams Jr. - Forward
2020-21: Junior — 10 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 39.3 fg%
Williams Jr. was one of five Ducks to average double-digits in 2020-21 and a key cog in Oregon’s small-ball lineup. An exceptional vertical athlete and rebounder with an improving jumpshot, the question isn’t whether he’ll be a part of the rotation, it’s how big of a role he’ll play.
After transferring from Duquesne and sitting out a year, Williams Jr. played fifth-fiddle in Oregon’s starting lineup and averaged a career-low in both points and rebounds. Where he did show improvement however was in his defensive activity, a requisite trait for Altman’s wings over the years.
Early in the offseason it seemed he could be a go-to scorer for the Ducks. Several roster additions later and the sixth-man role now seems more apt. His experience in the system however, works to his benefit. He’ll be a key contributor whether he earns a starting role or leads a suddenly deep Ducks bench unit.
Lok Wur - Forward
2020-21: Redshirt Freshman — 1.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 46.2 fg% (11 games)
Wur remains one of the more intriguing players on Oregon’s roster. A freakish combination of length and athleticism, Wur just needs to see the court more to put the pieces together and work out the kinks.
Unfortunately for the forward, barring injuries, the 2021-22 Ducks won’t have many minutes up for grabs. Wur will surely see the floor in garbage time but it seems as though he’ll have to wait yet another year before getting a chance at a legitimate role in the rotation.
Quincy Guerrier - Forward
2020-2021: Sophomore at Syracuse — 13.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.1 bpg
Guerrier, a native of Montreal, originally considered committing to the Ducks out of high school. Now an all-conference caliber forward, he’s finally found his way to Eugene where he'll fit Altman’s prototypical four-man to a tee. At 6-foot-7, Guerrier will play a similar role to that of former Ducks Shakur Juiston and Omoruyi.
The forward can guard multiple positions, score in the post and boasts a great deal of perimeter skills for his size. He’ll undoubtedly take on a starting role with the expectation of replacing much of Omoruyi’s lost production.
Like several other Ducks on the roster, to unlock his full potential he’ll have to improve in the perimeter shooting department. Luckily, there’s reason to think he will. Guerrier’s stroke is smooth and effortless. Factor in the jump he took from year one to year two (12.5% to 31%) and another leap into the 35% range is certainly within reason. The Ducks don't need him to be a flamethrower from outside, they just need him to keep defenses honest.
Nathan Bittle - Forward/Center
2020-21: Senior at Prolific Prep High School
The last time Oregon had a player with Bittle’s skillset was in 2017 with current Toronto Raptor Chris Boucher. The difference? Boucher came to Eugene as an unranked JUCO transfer. Bittle enters the program as a five-star and a top-10 recruit nationally.
Seven-feet tall and 175-pounds soaking wet, Bittle is a true stretch big with the ability to protect the rim. It’s an enticing skillset. The worry is his slight frame and middle of the pack athleticism. But then again, Boucher didn’t let his weight deter him.
It’s hard to see Bittle playing as much as fans may clamber for in year one, but with the Ducks’ improved depth down low, he could shine in two-big lineups that highlight his strengths rather than exposing his weaknesses.
Isaac Johnson - Forward/Center
2020-21: Latter-day Saints Mission
A top-75 recruit in the class of 2019, most have likely forgotten about the four-star big man who’s spent the last two years on an LDS mission. Johnson will finally join the program this offseason with the hope of carving a role for himself.
A few inches shorter and a few pounds heavier, Johnson is somewhat comparable to Bittle. While not the rim protector nor the elite shooter, Johnson does a bit of everything at the center position. With a log jam up front it’s hard to see him playing more than a handful of minutes per game — the only caveat being the unpredictability in how he may have matured physically in the past two years.
N’Faly Dante - Center
2020-2021: Sophomore — 8.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.2 spg, 1.5 bpg, 65.6 fg% (six games, torn ACL)
For someone entering just his third season, the hourglass seems to be waning on Dante’s career. After a torn ACL held him to just six games in 2020, the NBA-hopeful probably wishes he could flip it upside down.
Dante still has a case as Oregon’s best professional prospect, but his conditioning, or lack thereof, was a worrisome sign early last year. Now he’s had to spend months rehabbing instead of refining his skill set.
The good news is that he’ll most likely be ready to start the season. The bad news is that Oregon may have stumbled upon his replacement in Franck Kepnang. Dante will play, but without a surefire role, a transfer in 2022 isn’t out of the question.
Franck Kepnang - Center
2020-2021: Freshman — 2.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 67.9 fg% (17 games)
Kepnang enrolled half way through Oregon’s season and played sparingly, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell by his demeanor. No player was more bought in than the hulking, 6-foot-11 center. Kepnang was a vocal presence on the Ducks bench, earning high praise from both coaches and teammates on his leadership qualities.
A natural breakout candidate, his ability to hone his overwhelming strength and athleticism will determine his effectiveness in year two. Through one season though, he’s shown he’s an asset on or off the court and the potential to be Oregon’s next great shot blocker and a substantial interior presence.
Projected lineup:
Starters: Will Richardson, De’Vion Harmon, Jacob Young, Quincy Guerrier, Franck Kepnang
Rotational backups: Eric Williams Jr., N’Faly Dante, Nathan Bittle, Rivaldo Soares
Maybe next year: Lok Wur, Isaac Johnson
Closing thoughts
At a glance, Oregon is bigger, deeper and perhaps even more versatile than its 2020 iteration. Competing with UCLA for another Pac-12 title seemed unlikely weeks ago. Now, it’s looking more and more like a forgone conclusion that Oregon will again sit in the conference’s upper echelon. As has become routine, much falls on the back of Altman to rearrange yet another roster of puzzle pieces, but with a full-length season on the horizon it seems ever likely the Ducks contend in an improving Pac-12 this upcoming season.