With the sports world shut down, it’s time to lay last year’s lost season to rest and move forward.
Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston finished their careers impromptu and the trio is done in Ducks uniforms. Dana Altman has only signed one recruit in the class of 2020, but plenty of young Ducks that are already on the roster give reason for optimism heading into the future.
Here’s a look at the Ducks currently on roster, a debrief of their 2019 seasons, and outlooks as they transition into their next year of eligibility.
Will Richardson - Guard
2019-20: Sophomore — 11.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 46.9 3pt%
Richardson had some impressive moments in 2019. Moments that were, coincidentally, reminiscent of a young, rising Pritchard.
Offensively, Richardson sets the pace. His calming tempo slows the game down for him and his teammates. He has a knack for taking his defender off the dribble and attacking the rim, either to finish or set his teammates up. The most impressive sign of growth was his jump in 3-point percentage (46.9%) up from 27.8% as a freshman. His 6-foot-5 frame helps him guard multiple positions on the other end of the floor. He’s at his best when he has the chance to make a play on the ball whether it be a chase down in transition or in the passing lanes.
Assuming the junior takes another jump — similar to the one he experienced transitioning from freshman to sophomore — the Ducks should have one of the league’s best guards night to night. Make no mistake, this is Richardson’s team now. And while he might not dominate the ball in the same way Pritchard did this year, Oregon’s season will hinge on his success.
Jalen Terry - Guard
2019-20: High School Senior (four-star recruit)
With Pritchard’s efficient offense gone, a variety of Ducks will need to step it up in the scoring department. That includes a spark plug off the bench, a role which Terry is perfect for. While it’s not out of the question that he could sneak into the starting lineup, his aggressive, speedy style makes him an excellent fit as a backup intiatior.
This biggest challenge for Terry will be adjusting to collegiate defenses. He’ll need to knock down threes at a passable percentage given his prowess as a driver may be somewhat mitigated. If he hopes to see consistent minutes, earning Altman’s trust is key, and for young recruits that starts on the defensive end. Establishing himself in the full-court press could help jumpstart his career as a Duck.
Addison Patterson - Guard
2019-20: Freshman — 4.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 56.3 fg%
No player changed their outlook more over the course of the season than Patterson. After losing his spot in Altman’s rotation and failing to score a point in five of seven games in January, Patterson had a breakthrough. After an energy-filled performance which helped the Ducks down Colorado in Eugene, he became an integral part of the rotation moving forward.
Patterson still has a lot to improve on — there’s no denying that. But the explosive 6-foot-6 guard ended the season on a high note. Should that momentum carry into next year, Patterson’s in an excellent position to make his case as the starting shooting guard next to Richardson – a duo that would be one of the tallest backcourts in the nation.
Chris Duarte - Guard/Forward
2019-20: Junior — 12.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.7 spg
When Duarte committed to Oregon, he made his vision clear: play one year before continuing his career at the next level. Whether he plans to test the NBA waters or continue his career overseas, he’s played his year and now comes decision time. It’s a big one for the Ducks.
Last year’s raw stats and shooting percentages don’t do Duarte justice. He missed the last three games of the season with a broken finger — an injury that hampered the 6-foot-6 guard for far more than the three-game stretch. The timing was unfortunate. Duarte was special in January, averaging 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. He proved he could be elite on both ends. If Duarte elects to finish his career in a Ducks uniform, Oregon has its go-to scorer and another conference player of the year in the making.
Eric Williams Jr. - Guard/Forward
2019-20: Transfer
2018-19: Sophomore at Duquesne — 14.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 37.1 3pt%
One of the four transfers Altman reeled into Eugene last offseason, Williams figures to be a key piece in the 2020 iteration of the Ducks. The question is where he’ll play in a stacked rotation after sitting out for a year.
Williams is a volume scorer. He tallied over 20 points on nine different occasions as a sophomore, highlighted by a 40-point performance. He’ll compete with Patterson for time on the wing, which is fitting given their similarities. A powerful, 6-foot-6 athlete who loves to finish above the rim, Williams’ next step is to become more consistent from beyond the arc. In his two seasons at Duquesne he shot 36% and 37% from deep. They’re good numbers, but not elite.
He’ll be forced to adapt to a new and, in many ways, lesser role. But then again, that could be a good thing for Williams. With the departure of Pritchard and Mathis, the Ducks are in desperate need of perimeter scoring. He could be the answer.
CJ Walker - Forward
2019-20: Freshman — 4.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 38.1 fg%
Walker’s freshman campaign was an onerous one to say the least. The former five-star never found his groove. But that’s not to say he didn’t have his chance. The forward played 15 or more minutes on 16 different occasions, even getting a chance to start a string of games in November and December.
Walker was the most disappointing member of the 2019 recruiting class. He showed minimal touch around the rim and shot under 50% from the free-throw line. His athleticism and rebounding popped, but his foul-prone play on the defensive end made him borderline unplayable.
This year is a make-or-break year for the young forward who will again be forced to fight his way into a deep forward rotation. In each of the last four years, a player transferred away from Altman’s program. If that trend continues, Walker, who looked frustrated all year, is the leading candidate. Barring a transformative offseason, he’ll likely be the second wing off the bench — a disheartening role for the once-NBA hopeful.
Lok Wur - Forward
2019-20: Redshirt Freshman
2018-19: High School Senior — 20.8 ppg, 10 rpg, 2.5 bpg
Wur may be Altman’s best-kept secret. The late-rising recruit strategically redshirted in 2019-20, but it’s not out of the question to think Wur could sneak into next year’s rotation.
He’s extremely raw, but his upside is tantalizing. He possesses immense length and a frame comparable to former Duck and now-Toronto Raptors big man Chris Boucher. Wur is almost certainly a wing though, at least until his lanky frame fills out more. He can handle it and has a good looking jumper for a player with his size and length. His ability to make plays, especially in transition is a sight to behold — shades of a young, gangly Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Maybe Wur breaks into what looks to be a deep forward rotation. Maybe he doesn’t. When he does get his chance though, Ducks fans will obsess over the freakish athlete.
Eugene Omoruyi - Forward
2019-20: Transfer
2018-19: Junior at Rutgers — 13.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, 71.4 ft%
Similar to Williams, Omoruyi looks ready for a healthy amount of playing time after sitting out last year due to transfer rules. With Juiston’s departure, the Ducks are in need of a forward to take the lost minutes. The Rutgers transfer looks poised to do just that.
Although not as athletic as Juiston, Omoruyi has a powerful lower body which allows him to battle on the boards. His jack-of-all-trades skill set will be a welcome addition to a diverse lineup.
Chandler Lawson - Forward/Center
2019-20: Freshman — 4.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 19.5 mpg
Lawson’s freshman year was a pleasant surprise. The youngest of three brothers, Lawson elected to take a new route to that of his brothers KJ and Dedric — who played at local Memphis before transferring to Kansas. Chandler has to be satisfied with his decision. He started at center for a good portion of the year and can expect to have a similarly large role in 2020. Even if he doesn’t start, he’ll be the first big off the bench.
It will be interesting to see where Lawson aggregates his time and focus this offseason. He’s a solid finisher around the rim and is more than capable on the boards. Becoming a presence as a shot blocker is the logical next step, but don’t count him out as a competent shooter. Sure, he only took, and made, one three last season but Lawson’s shot was on full display during warmups and shootarounds.
Francis Okoro - Center
2019-20: Sophomore — 3.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 0.8 bpg
In 2019, Okoro helped spark the end of season win streak through selfless play and an energetic presence. One of the only three returnees along with Pritchard and Richardson, Okoro seemed ready to embrace a larger role in his second year. But in 2020, his backups were the ones bringing the energy.
Last season didn’t go as planned for the Nigeria native. His minutes per game increased from 13 to 17, but not much else changed — on the court at least. Off the court, Okoro dealt with a nagging shoulder injury throughout the non-conference season and just when he seemed to find his footing again, his father passed away. As he traveled back to Africa in mourning, Lawson took his spot in the lineup.
Okoro is still Oregon’s most physical defender and when he’s locked in, capable of being a true difference maker. But each year, the Ducks’ front court gets deeper and more experienced, so it begs the question: can Okoro keep up?
N’Faly Dante - Center
2019-20: Freshman — 5.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 62.7 fg%
If there’s one positive from the season being cut short, it’s the increased likelihood that Dante returns for his sophomore season. The 6-foot-11 center was projected to be picked in the NBA lottery this preseason. After an injury-riddled season, which he missed a good chunk of due to academic issues, he now finds himself on the outside looking in.
When healthy, he looked the part, albeit somewhat rusty and out of shape. It was clear what Dante brought to the table: elite post presence down low and a shot-blocking ability that the rest of Oregon’s roster lacked. His playmaking out of the post was a pleasant surprise as well.
As the regular season neared its end, he started to put it all together. But without precious postseason experience and tape, it’s far more likely he spends another year bolstering his stock in Eugene. If healthy, he’ll be the presumptive starter at center.
Isaac Johnson - Forward/Center
2019-20: Religious Mission
2018-19: High School Senior (four-star recruit)
Johnson, the forgotten member of last year’s recruiting class, wasn’t supposed to join the roster until 2021, after completing a two year LDS mission for his church. It still might be awhile until Ducks fans see him in a uniform, but with COVID-19 sending him home early, that day may come sooner than originally thought.
The former four-star’s next moves are unclear, as are those of many athletes in this unprecedented time. Regardless of whether he elects to join this year’s or next year’s squad, he’ll bring much-appreciated depth down low for Altman.
Transfer News
Oregon has been linked to a variety of transfer options including Johnny Juzang, Landers Nolley II, Aaron Estrada and Tyrese Martin among others. With two scholarship spots left to work with, expect Altman to be active in the coming weeks as he fills out his roster.